



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies officially signed Bryce Harper, the team announced on Saturday morning. Harper will play the bulk of his career with the team after signing a 13-year contract.

He will wear No. 3 – the Phillies have been pondering the idea of retiring Roy Halladay’s No. 34.

The 26-year-old has been selected to six All-Star teams, was the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year, and the 2015 NL Most Valuable Player.

In 2012, he became the youngest player ever selected to a major league All-Star team at age 19.

The Phillies will formally introduce Harper at 2 p.m. on Saturday from Clearwater, Florida.

CBSPhilly.com will be streaming live video of the press conference.