  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMTails of Valor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies officially signed Bryce Harper, the team announced on Saturday morning. Harper will play the bulk of his career with the team after signing a 13-year contract.

He will wear No. 3 – the Phillies have been pondering the idea of retiring Roy Halladay’s No. 34.

The 26-year-old has been selected to six All-Star teams, was the 2012 National League Rookie of the Year, and the 2015 NL Most Valuable Player.

In 2012, he became the youngest player ever selected to a major league All-Star team at age 19.

The Phillies will formally introduce Harper at 2 p.m. on Saturday from Clearwater, Florida.

CBSPhilly.com will be streaming live video of the press conference.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s