



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The snowy blast caused school closures and delays, and made for slick road conditions for the morning rush hour, but it didn’t stop many from getting to work.

A light snow began falling around 3 a.m. and quickly accumulated on sidewalks and streets.

“I love the snow,” said Darrell Holliday of North Philadelphia. “This is great. The winter is my favorite.”

The quickly falling snow was enough to make driving conditions difficult for the earliest commuters.

“There was an accident at mile marker 317, and then that took 15 minutes and then right after that there was a plow train and that went like 25 miles an hour,” said Mark Dinan of Chester Springs.

Philadelphia Weather: Another Round Of Wintry Weather Causing Slippery Friday Morning Commute

The snow eventually subsided around 7:30, totaling around 3 inches.

Some guys from DMC Snow were reaping the benefits.

“We are plowing, salting, very wet, heavy snow,” said Bryan Miller. “No need to hit the gym, we’ve got our gym right here.”

Despite being on the job since 9 p.m. on Thursday with much more work ahead, Miller had zero complaints.

“Butter, pushes real easy,” said Miller. “It’s melting, the temperatures are just right and the pay is very good.”