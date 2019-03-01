



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University has issued a warning after several students tested positive for mumps.

The university sent out a notice to students and staff about the highly infectious disease on Thursday. Temple’s spring break begins after classes are done for the day Friday.

Mumps is passed through saliva and respiratory secretions and symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

“People with mumps are considered infectious from two days before swelling begins through five days after the start of swelling,” the university said.

Symptoms are similar to the flu, and can include tender swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms.

To take precautions against the mumps, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently and efficiently, avoid sharing food and drinks, and stay home from school or work.

If you are experiencing symptoms, contact StudentHealth@temple.edu.