PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Spanish company is using 3D printing to create fake steak. NovaMeat, headquartered in Barcelona, uses a 3D printer as its sous-chef.

The printer works meticulously to prepare the vegan meat in under 10 minutes. It’s printed with the same texture and appearance as a normal piece of beef.

After a sizzle on the skillet, it’s ready to eat.

The makers of the fake steak say the technology offers a good alternative to meat, since livestock farming contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.