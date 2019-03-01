



CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Gloucester County man was charged with producing and distributing child pornography on Thursday. Authorities say 22-year-old Andrew Nicholas, of Williamstown, was charged with sexually exploiting children and distributing child pornography.

Court documents say an undercover officer entered a public Kik Messenger group and began communicating with Nicholas on Feb. 26.

Nicholas sent the officer images of child sexual abuse that involved a minor.

He appeared in Camden federal court and was detained without bail on Thursday.