



CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) – Bryce Harper mania is taking over the city. The Phillies nation is so excited about Harper joining the team and so are his teammates. The Phillies are at the center of the baseball world for the first time in nearly a decade.

The story coming out of Clearwater has to do with a 26-year-old outfielder Adonis with perfect hair – Bryce Harper.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins spoke to reporters about his new teammate.

Phillies Fans All-In On Buying Bryce Harper Custom T-Shirts

“It’s really cool to be part of the city, on a team where a player like that is committing the bulk of his career to that city. So I think that says a lot about his character,” Hoskins said.

He’s expected to arrive at Spectrum Field sometime on Friday night.

They will assess his conditioning and how much offseason work he put in after he’s introduced on Saturday.