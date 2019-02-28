



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new update to the so-called “Momo Challenge.” The image of Momo originated in Japan several years ago and it’s been circulating online ever since.

Social media posts warn of a “Momo Challenge” that pops up in kids programming, encouraging violence or suicide.

But now, some internet safety experts and law enforcement are calling it a hoax, questioning whether the “Momo Challenge” exists.

Youtube say it’s seen no evidence of it on its platform.

Disturbing ‘Momo Challenge’ Targets Young Kids’ Videos And Apps, Telling Them To Hurt Themselves — Or Else

A California mom says the scare was real for her daughter, who started talking about suicide after seeing Momo videos.

“She kept telling me about Momo and I just didn’t understand,” Pearl Woods said. “I can see it now.”

Child protection experts say there’s no confirmed evidence the “Momo Challenge” has led to any suicides.

But the picture alone is frightening, and at the very least, a reminder to parents that the internet can be a scary place.