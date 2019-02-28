



BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an overnight chemical fire in Bucks County. It happened at Dunmore Corporation along Wharton Road in Bristol Township.

First responders say a worker was handling flammable liquids when the fire suddenly broke out.

Crews got the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries.

Investigators are now trying to see if static electricity may have been the cause of the fire.