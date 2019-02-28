  • CBS 3On Air

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – At least one person became trapped in a vehicle after a collision with a cement truck in Warrington Township, Bucks County. The crash happened on Limekiln Pike and Upper State Road, around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the roof of the vehicle had to be removed to rescue someone inside.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where the cement truck could be seen laying on its side. Some sort of fluid spilled onto the roadway. It’s unclear if it was cement or fuel.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

