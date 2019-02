CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Professional soccer returns to Chester as four top-10 international women’s teams clash. It’s the fourth annual “She Believes Cup.” Excitement continues to build for Team USA, just a few hours away from taking on Japan in the opening round of the tournament in Chester.

The round robin tournament features United States, Japan, England and Brazil – and it all begins at Talen Energy Stadium.

It moves to Nashville on Saturday before wrapping up next week in Tampa Bay.

It’s a relatively new event, but the United States has on two of the three previous tournaments.

Tailgaters were showing up as early as 1 p.m., even with temperatures in the 30s.

“Believe it or not, Philly is one of the best cities for women,” Chris Moke said. “They don’t have a big follow for some reason despite having three World Cups. Men’s draw more, but in Philly a lot of our guys prefer woman’s over men’s.”

“I mean we have some of the best teams in the world here, no slouches,” Donald Wine said. “And you have the number one team in the world so you’re getting the top competition and the best players.