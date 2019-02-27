



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pizza delivery man was shot and killed on the job in an ambush-style attack on Tuesday night, say police. Philadelphia police are now searching for his killer.

Police say the victim was called around 7 p.m. to deliver a pizza to a property on the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue in the Overbrook Park section of the city. That home is being renovated and is currently vacant.

Police believe the suspect or suspects broke in through the back of the home to carry out their attack.

“The house is under construction, right now. So, we believe the individuals that did this broke into the rear of the property and staged this robbery and it turned into a homicide,” said Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers.

The 30-year-old victim was shot once in the chest and later pronounced dead at Lankenau Medical Center.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.