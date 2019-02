DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Delaware County is now a millionaire. A $1 million ticket was sold at Domestic and Imported Beverages in Glen Mills for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The store gets $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

And, this isn’t the first winner sold at the store.

“This is our 4th million dollar or more ticket,” said store owner Matt Christ. “The previous three were a $2 million Powerball ticket and two other $1 million Powerball tickets. So this ones Mega Millions, so hey good to spread the wealth,” said Matt Christ.

No one matched all five numbers and the mega ball.

So Friday’s jackpot will be at least $267 million.