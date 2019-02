PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles’ fans erupted on social media after the team announced they will let quarterback Nick Foles be a free agent. Howie Roseman, the executive vice president of football operations for the Eagles, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“After a lot of conversation, we think letting him become a free agent is the right thing to do,” said Roseman.

Moments later Eagles fans reacted to the news, many letting the former Super Bowl MVP know how much they appreciate him.

Thank you for everything @NickFoles ! We don't win the Super Bowl or have A 2019 playoff run without you. A class act on and off the field. Good luck in your future! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Gl5TwlObDe — Brandon Lewis (@brandonlewis_7) February 27, 2019

fly free my prince…fly free https://t.co/SrrDix8x9d — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) February 27, 2019

Thank you for everything that you have done for the city of Philadelphia, Nick Foles. Myself and Eagles fans are forever grateful and will always love you 💯❤️ @NickFoles #SuperBowlLIIChamps pic.twitter.com/ltdl5wmdJV — Sean McMenamin (@sean102400) February 27, 2019

Me thinking about nick foles everyday for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/KWGE4jy6Ob — swaggy mitch (@SwaggyMitch) February 27, 2019

Thank you Nick Foles. You will always be a legend in this city pic.twitter.com/ae9jvqFxHi — phillysports8 (@phillysports81) February 27, 2019

Others express signs of tears.

@NickFoles is forever a legend and hero in Philadelphia. Sad to see him go but will forever be grateful to him for giving me my best ever football memory. Best of luck, Nick. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0UEkyOzmQW — Protect Robert Mueller 🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) February 27, 2019

Eagle fans are sad nick foles is a free agent now pic.twitter.com/LA2leR0Feq — Deku (@saiz_might) February 27, 2019

I am sad, but I will still wear @NickFoles jersey the eagles sent me this season no matter where you go! https://t.co/M8JeNBTPv6 — Julia Wise (@juliakate7) February 27, 2019

And last, but not least there were the fans who expressed not wanting him to go to a rival NFC East team.

Always a fan that roots for the name on the front way more then the one on the back but il be rooting for nick hard as fuck wherever hes at next(minus the cowboys, giants and skins of course😂) Thanks for the happiest moment of my life. @NickFoles #GoodbyeSweetPrince #BDN 🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/YaumCZigFr — Tommy Will You Save Me Please (@imwhitevelvet) February 27, 2019

Best of luck @NickFoles (please sign anywhere other than the Giants, Redskins, and Cowboys) XOXO, Philadelphia #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 — Alyssa Adams (@AlyssaAdams215) February 27, 2019

I really hope we don’t see Nick Foles in a Redskins jersey this year. That would be such a slap in the face to Eagles fans — Dalton Whitson (@D_WhitsonBrand) February 27, 2019

