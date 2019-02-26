



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling for stronger gun laws in the Garden State. The democrat took part in a roundtable discussion on gun safety on Tuesday.

The governor was joined by legislators and community leaders as well as the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

The governor expressed his support for additional laws under consideration by the state legislature.

They are what he calls “gun safety 2.0”