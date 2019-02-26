  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling for stronger gun laws in the Garden State. The democrat took part in a roundtable discussion on gun safety on Tuesday.

The governor was joined by legislators and community leaders as well as the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Demands Reopen Date For Atlantic City Rail Line

The governor expressed his support for additional laws under consideration by the state legislature.

They are what he calls “gun safety 2.0”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s