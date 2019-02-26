  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Natural Light, a favorite of college kids everywhere, has some huge news. The beer company released a strawberry lemonade flavored beer called Naturday.

“We designed Naturdays with all-day refreshment in mind,” said Daniel Blake Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re excited to introduce a light beer to the market with a refreshing strawberry lemonade flavor that will get people to rethink their drink of choice.”

The beer was released Monday and is available nationwide.

Credit: Natural Light

The pink and yellow Naturday can is decorated with flamingos.

“It’s like a bat signal for Naturdays but obviously…with flamingos,” the company said in a statement.

