



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Natural Light, a favorite of college kids everywhere, has some huge news. The beer company released a strawberry lemonade flavored beer called Naturday.

“We designed Naturdays with all-day refreshment in mind,” said Daniel Blake Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re excited to introduce a light beer to the market with a refreshing strawberry lemonade flavor that will get people to rethink their drink of choice.”

The beer was released Monday and is available nationwide.

The pink and yellow Naturday can is decorated with flamingos.

“It’s like a bat signal for Naturdays but obviously…with flamingos,” the company said in a statement.