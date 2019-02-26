



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We know children love Lucky Charms cereal, but how about pink hearts, yellow moons, orange stars and green hops for adults? A new beer from a Virginia brewery is evoking Lucky the Leprechaun’s chant.

Smartmouth Brewing Company is marketing “Saturday Morning” brew by calling it “magically ridiculous.”

Much like the oat cereal, the IPA is sweetened with marshmallows. They use both toasted and dehydrated marshmallows during the brewing process.

If you want to give it a try, you will have to take a road trip to Virginia. It’s only distributed to limited restaurants and specialty bottle shops in that state.