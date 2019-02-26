



EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A child and adult were killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday. Police say the vehicle they were in went up in flames, trapping them inside.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at English Creek Avenue at Zion Road.

Police say a 2011 Cadillac CTS, traveling northbound, collided with a 2015 KIA Soul, traveling southbound, in the center of the road. The KIA Soul overturned and caught on fire.

The child and adult inside the KIA Soul were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to the hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. Robert Gray of Egg Harbor Police says traffic and criminal charges are pending against the female driver of the Cadillac.

The crash remains under investigation.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

The portion of English Creek Avenue was shut down for about six hours during the investigation.

