  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Photo: Marc R./Yelp


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Need more desserts in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Beiler’s Bakery

Photo: christine s./Yelp

Topping the list is Beiler’s Bakery. Located at 51 N. 12th St., Reading Terminal Market in Center City, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, is the most popular dessert spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,154 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Sweet Life Bakeshop

Photo: megan k./Yelp

Next up is Bella Vista’s The Sweet Life Bakeshop, situated at 740 South St. With five stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Gran Caffe L’Aquila

Photo: John K./Yelp

Rittenhouse’s Gran Caffe L’Aquila, located at 1716 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers coffee, tea and gelato, 4.5 stars out of 750 reviews.

4. ICI Macarons & Cafe

Photo: trang d./Yelp

ICI Macarons & Cafe, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and macarons in Old City, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 185 Yelp reviews. Head over to 230 Arch St. to see for yourself.

5. The Franklin Fountain

Photo: stephanie f./yelp

Over in Old City, check out The Franklin Fountain, which has earned four stars out of 1,794 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts at 116 Market St.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s