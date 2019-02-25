



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Listen up before you drink. There’s new information about pesticides in beer and wine.

In a study of five wines and 15 beers, trace amounts of weed killer was found in all but one of them.

The chemical, glyphosate, is used in Roundup.

The study was done by public-interest advocacy group U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

Brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser, Corona, Heineken, Guinness, Stella Artois and Sam Adams were found to have trace levels of glyphosate.

U.S. PIRG says the levels of the pesticide aren’t necessarily dangerous, but are still concerning given the potential health risks.

A branch of the World Health Organization says glyphosate could cause cancer, but it’s important to note that the levels found in the beers are below what the EPA considers a risk.

A spokesperson for a national trade association called The Beer Institute says even if an adult had more than 140 glasses of wine a day, it wouldn’t be enough to consider a significant risk.