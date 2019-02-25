



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It was a close call for a Delaware County family when a huge tree came crashing down on their home overnight. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of North Orange Street in Media.

The large tree came crashing down on the home, splitting the roof open. The homeowner tells Eyewitness News he and his wife heard the wind but then the tree came down without warning, knocking down their chimney, gutters and plaster.

“All of a sudden we heard a couple of branches just hit the back of the house and just this horrific boom. You hear plaster all over the place and I woke up to find a tree coming through my closet about three feet off of the floor of the bedroom,” said Steve Olkowski. “The tree basically uprooted out of the ground without snapping. So again, that will be another major clean up trying to get the tree out and all of the wood out of the house.”

The couple was not hurt, but they did have to crawl out of their bedroom under the tree to get to safety.

Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs are under a high wind warning until 6 p.m. Monday, with winds upwards of 55 miles per hour.