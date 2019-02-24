



EWING, N.J. (CBS) – “Nintendogs for VR” is just one of the many innovative projects students developed at this year’s Hackathon at the College of New Jersey.

“We wanted to make a dog simulator to take care of this virtual dog,” said Skylar Clark.

Perfect for the folks who aren’t quite sure their up for the responsibility of taking care of a real dog.

Hackathon started seven years ago and the idea is to put your mind to the test and develop apps, websites and more.

Clark drove all the way down from the Rochester Institute of Technology to take part in the 24 hour event.

“Having big projects like this, it is so much fun,” said Clark.

With a deadline looming to complete their projects, sleep was a luxury.

Many of the college and high school student participants were young men, but organizers say they are finding more women getting interested in technology.

“They message I have to other young girls like myself, just go to a Hackathon and learn and innovate,” said Hana Memon, a student at the Noor-U1-Iman School.

Just a handful of awards were up for grabs.

The digital communications agency local wisdom sponsored the events.

Executives served as mentors and judges.

“This event promotes these students to have pressure endurance and work in teams and that’s synonymous with anything successful in life,” said Local Wisdom CEO Pinaki Kathiari.

While there can only be a few Hackathon winners, every student walked away with a rewarding experience.