  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of movie fans are focused on the Oscars on Sunday night. But a new animated film helped breathe fire into the box office this weekend.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” flew into the box office with a little more than $55 million.

New Jersey Becomes First State To Take Legal Oscars Bets

That’s the best debut of 2019.

This is the third and supposedly final installment in the animated adventure series. Last weekend’s winner, “Alita: Battle Angel,” fell to second place with $12 million.

“‘OK Fine, I’ll Do It’: Gritty Is Here To Save The Oscars” is locked ‘OK Fine, I’ll Do It’: Gritty Is Here To Save The Oscars

“Lego Movie Two,” “Fighting With My Family” and “Isn’t It Romantic” round out the top five.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s