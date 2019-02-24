



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A lot of movie fans are focused on the Oscars on Sunday night. But a new animated film helped breathe fire into the box office this weekend.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” flew into the box office with a little more than $55 million.

That’s the best debut of 2019.

This is the third and supposedly final installment in the animated adventure series. Last weekend’s winner, “Alita: Battle Angel,” fell to second place with $12 million.

“Lego Movie Two,” “Fighting With My Family” and “Isn’t It Romantic” round out the top five.