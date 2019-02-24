



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a burglar stole bullets from a gun shop in Upper Holmesburg on Sunday morning. The burglary took place at Frank’s Gun Shop located on the 4700 block of Blakiston Street just after 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the suspect pried the metal grate off a side window and broke it with a sledge hammer to enter the shop. The owner was notified of the break-in by an alarm company.

After a walk through of the property it was determined no one was inside and no firearms were missing.

Police say the offender left the business out of the rear door with a box of bullets and fled the scene in a small, dark-colored car with four doors.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-feet-tall, thin build, wearing dark clothing, gloves and a scarf wrapped around his face.

Anyone with information should contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.