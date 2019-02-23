Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police say a woman jumped into the Schuylkill River after the SUV she was in crashed. Police say it all started on I-76 westbound in the Conshohocken area.

The driver lost control while going over the Fayette Street Bridge and crashed into the concrete barrier to the walkway, near Matsonford Road.

State police say two people then jumped out of the car and ran. One of them, a woman, jumped into the river.

A police trooper fell while pulling the woman out of the water. No word on his condition or seriousness of injury.

Both occupants were arrested at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s