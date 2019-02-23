



CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police say a woman jumped into the Schuylkill River after the SUV she was in crashed. Police say it all started on I-76 westbound in the Conshohocken area.

The driver lost control while going over the Fayette Street Bridge and crashed into the concrete barrier to the walkway, near Matsonford Road.

State police say two people then jumped out of the car and ran. One of them, a woman, jumped into the river.

A police trooper fell while pulling the woman out of the water. No word on his condition or seriousness of injury.

Both occupants were arrested at the scene.