



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – High pressure provided us with a dry end to the work week and start to the weekend. However, it will move offshore throughout the day and into Saturday night, allowing room for an area of low pressure to push into the region starting later today.

Today will start out dry but showers will begin to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

Portions of Delaware and New Jersey are likely to see the rain first in the afternoon and early evening.

With temperatures pushing into the 40s by the afternoon, we are expecting precipitation to remain in the form of rain, even into the overnight hours.

The only exception to this rule will be the higher elevations in the Poconos that could start out with a wintry mix this evening.

The steadiest and heaviest rain will likely hold off until the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

A warm front will lift through the area tonight allowing temperatures to soar on Sunday into the upper 50s and low 60s.