



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A dog who was found abandoned outside an animal shelter in Wilmington, Delaware has found a forever home. Sky, a terrier mix, was left at the Delaware Humane Association last month with a heartbreaking note from her owner, who had become homeless and could no longer care for her.

The note read, “Please take care of Sky. She is 6 years old and friendly. I couldn’t take care of her. I became homeless and couldn’t feed her. She is not sick, just hungry and very friendly. Please find her a home, please.”

At the time, Sky was several pounds underweight. Since the original post, Sky has remained in the care of DHA. She was nursed back to health and has been adopted.

“Her new parents Rachael and Wilbur simply saw she had been good with kids in her available dog posting and knew they had to meet her,” posted the shelter on Facebook. “They arranged a dog meeting with their DHA alumni Jax, everyone hit it off great, and the rest is history! Jax was a special needs dog with us, so the dedication and love they showed him let us know she couldn’t be going to a more perfect home.”

“While this story was special and received tremendous attention, unfortunately, this happens every day at shelters around the country, and DHA is one of many safety nets. It is our mission to help animals like Sky, it’s what we do!” said Patrick Carroll, Executive Director.

To support Sky and others like her in our care, please visit delawarehumane.org/donate/gift.