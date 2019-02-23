



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This is not something you see every day – a local attorney wearing a colorful suit as he helps rescue a driver stuck in the snow.

Local Trial Attorney Cary McClain was wearing a marijuana leaf suit when he sprung into action to help a Mini Coop that was spinning its wheels on a snowy Gladwyne road.

McClain offered to help the driver and ended up pushing the car all the way up the hill.

Eyewitness News is told McClain’s son caught it on camera.