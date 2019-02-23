  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This is not something you see every day – a local attorney wearing a colorful suit as he helps rescue a driver stuck in the snow.

Local Trial Attorney Cary McClain was wearing a marijuana leaf suit when he sprung into action to help a Mini Coop that was spinning its wheels on a snowy Gladwyne road.

Credit: Cary McClain

McClain offered to help the driver and ended up pushing the car all the way up the hill.

Eyewitness News is told McClain’s son caught it on camera.

