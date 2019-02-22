



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A wild scuffle inside this Northeast Philadelphia Wawa, when four people go on a violent rampage- all over snacks, say police. Investigators say two men and two women walked into the store at Tyson and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Friday, then snatched items right off the shelves.

Workers tried to stop them, but police say the suspects bit and maced them.

Officers quickly arrived and took all four suspects into custody.

They also towed their car that was filled with snacks.