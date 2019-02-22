



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nineties kids, mark your calendars! “Space Jam 2” officially has a release date. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

NBA star LeBron James’ company, “Springhill Entertainment,” tweeted out a photo of James and his “Space Jam 2” teammates. The tweet says, “July 16, 2021 #SaveTheDate.”

James will star in the sequel, along side some Looney Tunes favorites, Lola and Bugs Bunny.

The legendary Michael Jordan was the king on the court in the original movie back in 1996.