  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMFam
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bee, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With an estimated wingspan of two-and-a-half inches, Wallace’s Giant Bee is the world’s largest bee. Despite it’s size, the bee has been lost to science since 1981 … until now.

In January, a search team successfully rediscovered the species, considered the “holy grail” of bees, in the Indonesian islands.

This is the second rediscovery of one of the Global Wildlife Conservation’s “Top 25 Most Wanted Species” in it’s “Search For Lost Species” program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s