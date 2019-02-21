



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With an estimated wingspan of two-and-a-half inches, Wallace’s Giant Bee is the world’s largest bee. Despite it’s size, the bee has been lost to science since 1981 … until now.

In January, a search team successfully rediscovered the species, considered the “holy grail” of bees, in the Indonesian islands.

This is the second rediscovery of one of the Global Wildlife Conservation’s “Top 25 Most Wanted Species” in it’s “Search For Lost Species” program.