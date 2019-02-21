



YORK COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An emu is on the loose in York County. The York Daily Record reports police and neighbors tried to capture the flightless bird, but to no avail.

The bird, which is the size of a pre-teen child, has been in the area for around a year, but on Monday, a Northern York County Regional police officer and two others tried to corral the emu.

According to the York Daily Record, police were called after the emu was causing a traffic jam on Lewisberry Road. An officer, a woman who keeps emus, and a man grabbed it by its wings, put it in a headlock and were able to get it on the tailgate of a pickup truck.

However, the emu didn’t appreciate it and was able to break free.

“The daggone thing was strong. It was quite powerful,” said Gary Willders. “I couldn’t believe how fast it could run. He was feisty.”

Prior to the attempted capture, the emu was startling horses and dogs in the area.

Police are trying to locate the bird’s owner.