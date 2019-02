LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Two people have been taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Bucks County after a school bus accident, Thursday morning.

A car and the school bus collided on Big Oak Road near Acorn Drive in Lower Makefield Township, just after 6:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car and a student from the bus suffered injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.