BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A woman in Plumstead Township was arrested on a retail theft charge, just a day after she was released from jail for another retail theft, say police.

According to police, 22-year-old Marcie Sautner, of Upper Black Eddy, was arrested on Feb. 6 for stealing $38,000 in jewelry from the Kmart in the Cross Keys section of Plumstead Township. She was charged with felony retail theft and released on bail.

The next day, Sautner was arrested for allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise from a Rite Aid on the 5700 block of Easton Road.

Sautner was charged with felony retail theft and related charges. She was placed in the Bucks County Prison.

