



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The power of social media has reunited a Vietnam veteran from Pennsylvania with a very special hat he had lost on a flight to Philadelphia. John Armao Reber says a Spirit Airlines flight attendant found his Veteran’s Cap that he lost while on a flight from Orlando to Philly on Feb. 1.

Spirit flight attendant Catherine Edwards, of Dallas, Texas, reached out to him Wednesday morning informing him that she found the hat.

Edwards is going to mail the hat back to him.

“I want to thank everyone across this great nation for responding to the call,” Reber said in a Facebook post. “The heartwarming responses came from every state in the union. America sure does care about her veterans. Many responses brought tears to my eyes, many mentioned their own family members who have served. I cannot express how thankful I am to all of you and also Spirit Airline from the corporate level on down.”

Reber says the hat, pins and attachments are over 45 years old.

He served aboard the USS Hornet in VS-37 Squadron from 1966 to 1967.