SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A man is dead, after police say, he was hit by two vehicles as he tried to cross Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 1500 block of Street Road, around 5:20 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles that hit the pedestrian swerved and slammed into the Liberty Gas Station sign along Street Road.

The pedestrian was hit a second time, by another passing vehicle. Investigators say that vehicle pulled over in the parking lot of First Stop Tobacco at 1606 Street Road. The female driver of that vehicle exited her car and was observed screaming and making a phone call, before leaving the scene.

Authorities say they could release surveillance video of that vehicle later today.

Street Road is closed in both directions, between Hulmeville Road and I-95 while authorities investigate.

 

