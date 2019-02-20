



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A man is dead, after police say, he was hit by two vehicles as he tried to cross Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 1500 block of Street Road, around 5:20 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles that hit the pedestrian swerved and slammed into the Liberty Gas Station sign along Street Road.

The pedestrian was hit a second time, by another passing vehicle. Investigators say that vehicle pulled over in the parking lot of First Stop Tobacco at 1606 Street Road. The female driver of that vehicle exited her car and was observed screaming and making a phone call, before leaving the scene.

Authorities say they could release surveillance video of that vehicle later today.

#BREAKING Street Rd is CLOSED both ways between Hulmeville Rd & I-95 in #Bensalem for a fatal accident. Use Woodhaven Rd as an alternate @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/DV085KhDYw — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 20, 2019

Street Road is closed in both directions, between Hulmeville Road and I-95 while authorities investigate.