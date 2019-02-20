WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Changes Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (CBS) – The rare winter phenomenon at Yosemite National Park took placed Wednesday. It’s known as the “firefall,” and it happened right before sunset.

The light gives the waterfall on El Capitan a stunning orange glow.

Some say it looks like lava flow.

Hundreds each night turn out to get a glimpse of the fiery sight.

Many, including professional photographers, then fill their social media feeds with beautiful images.

Part of what makes the phenomenon so special is how brief it is.

It only lasts five to 10 minutes as the sun sets.

