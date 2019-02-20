



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Walmart is holding a one-day sale this Saturday on baby items. “Baby Savings Day” will take place on Feb. 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Specials will be available on a number of popular baby items, including car seats, strollers, diaper bags, and more. Some items are already on sale on Walmart’s website until Feb. 28.

Several stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be participating in the event.

Click here to view a full list of participating stores.