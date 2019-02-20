WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Changes Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy has died after falling onto a piece of glass inside a home in North Philadelphia, police say. The accident happened on the 3200 block of North Reese Street at 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was on the second floor when he fell on an unknown object and was impaled by glass.

Delaware State Police Investigating After Trooper Seen On Video Pulling Gun On Driver During Traffic Stop

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s