



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 4-year-old boy has died after falling onto a piece of glass inside a home in North Philadelphia, police say. The accident happened on the 3200 block of North Reese Street at 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was on the second floor when he fell on an unknown object and was impaled by glass.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating.