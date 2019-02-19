



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an overhaul of the upper deck last summer, the Wells Fargo Center’s main concourse will get its renovations in 2019. The upgrades will include 8,000 brand new lower bowl seats, redesigned concession stands and a grab-and-go craft beer boutique.

The Wells Fargo Center announced the next stage of the $250 million renovations Tuesday. The upgrades will be finished by the fall of 2019.

New seats, more social spaces, expanded food options and a redesigned box office? All coming to the Main Concourse at the Wells Fargo Center this fall. 📰➡️ https://t.co/0kL8uiftIt pic.twitter.com/IjQb0vnpR4 — Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) February 19, 2019

“The Wells Fargo Center is Philadelphia’s home for excitement, where our favorite athletes and artists perform amazing feat,” Wells Fargo Center said in a statement. “Our arena upgrades are designed to match the excitement on the ice, court, and concert stage—lifting the fan experience to a higher level.”

The redesign will also add 4,000 square feet, more social spaces, a complete overhaul of the concourse and a renovated box office.

Check out the craft beer boutique.

A new social space and food-hall style market will be added.

The Cure Club will also get a makeover, with a full-service bar and expanded seating.

“The upcoming Main Concourse renovations will undoubtedly enhance the overall fan experience,” said Mike Scanlon, Senior Vice President & General Manager for the Wells Fargo Center. “These upgrades were designed with a focus on expanding options for every type of fan and advancing points of service throughout the arena. Our goal is to allow every customer to have their own custom experience, tailored to their tastes, in a dynamic atmosphere.”

More than 15,000 square feet of LED technology will be installed along the concourse and will react in real-time to the action on the ice and court.

The announcement comes a week after the stadium announced plans to build a state-of-the-art scoreboard, coming this fall.

