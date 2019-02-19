



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re looking for somewhere to take the kids this summer, look no further than the Wildwoods, New Jersey. The Wildwoods have been named one of the “25 best family beach vacations to take with the kids in the USA” by TripAdvisor.

The travel site states the family-friendly Jersey Shore destination made the list due to its “miles and miles of boardwalk fun, a huge stretch of sand, and a lively family-owned amusement park.”

“The majority of vacationers who return to the Wildwoods year after year are mainly families, and we believe the reason is because we are a multi-generational shore destination with so much to see and do to satisfy every member of the family,” said John Siciliano, executive director/CFO of Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

TripAdvisor looked at booking volume, travel reviews, and traveler ratings from its rentals page to pick the 25 spots.

