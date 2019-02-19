



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A second child in New Jersey has died from flu complications, the state’s Health Department announced Tuesday. On Friday, the department confirmed the flu was a contributing factor in the death of a toddler.

The toddler died earlier this month, but a review of lab results confirmed the flu was a contributing factor.

“This sad news is a reminder that children, the elderly, and people with certain health conditions are at high risk for serious flu complications,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal. “Flu activity remains high throughout the state. Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the illness.”

In late December, a child from Central Jersey died from flu complications — the first pediatric flu death this season.

The department recommends that people take necessary precautions during flu season: washing hands frequently, covering any coughs and sneezes and staying home if you are sick.