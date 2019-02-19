SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Updated List Of School Closings, Delays For Wednesday Due To Winter Storm
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Septa
File photo of a SEPTA regional rail train. (credit: KYW's John Ostapkovich)


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two SEPTA Regional Rail Lines have been suspended after a person was struck by a train near Angora Station. SEPTA officials say the Media/Elwyn Line has been suspended until further notice.

Train service on the Norristown High Speed Line is also suspended between 69th Street and Radnor until further notice. SEPTA is providing a shuttle bus service to accommodate riders.

First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s