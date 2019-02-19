Comments
File photo of a SEPTA regional rail train. (credit: KYW's John Ostapkovich)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two SEPTA Regional Rail Lines have been suspended after a person was struck by a train near Angora Station. SEPTA officials say the Media/Elwyn Line has been suspended until further notice.
Train service on the Norristown High Speed Line is also suspended between 69th Street and Radnor until further notice. SEPTA is providing a shuttle bus service to accommodate riders.
First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume.