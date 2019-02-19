WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Watch For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – Multiple people have been injured after a bus and tractor-trailer collided on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the turnpike, north of exit 4/Route 73.

Multiple Injuries Reported After Bus, Tractor-Trailer Collide On New Jersey Turnpike

Credit: CBS3

Burlington County dispatchers say the injuries are believed to be minor in nature. No word on how many people were injured.

The right and center lanes of the turnpike are blocked.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s