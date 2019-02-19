Multiple Injuries Reported After Bus, Tractor-Trailer Collide On New Jersey Turnpike





MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – Multiple people have been injured after a bus and tractor-trailer collided on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the turnpike, north of exit 4/Route 73.

Burlington County dispatchers say the injuries are believed to be minor in nature. No word on how many people were injured.

The right and center lanes of the turnpike are blocked.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.