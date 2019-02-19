WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Watch For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new push to ban plastic bags in Philadelphia. The group “Litter Free Philly” launched a new campaign Monday to outlaw single-use plastic bags, like the ones you get at the grocery store.

The goal is to reduce all plastic litter and open dumping in city neighborhoods. Members are asking city council to reintroduce and pass legislation that would ban single-use plastic bags and would encourage reusable checkout bags.

“Use less single-use plastic bags, that’s what is getting snatched in out branches and end up in our storm drains and rivers, and it kills off all the fish in the ocean,” said Meenal Raval, with Sierra Club, Southeastern Pennsylvania Group. “So no, we’re not standing for that anymore. We don’t want the free bags, we have reusable bags.”

Previous efforts to outlaw the bags have failed in city council.

There are efforts to ban plastic bags in many cities across the country.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s