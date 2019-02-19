



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new push to ban plastic bags in Philadelphia. The group “Litter Free Philly” launched a new campaign Monday to outlaw single-use plastic bags, like the ones you get at the grocery store.

The goal is to reduce all plastic litter and open dumping in city neighborhoods. Members are asking city council to reintroduce and pass legislation that would ban single-use plastic bags and would encourage reusable checkout bags.

“Use less single-use plastic bags, that’s what is getting snatched in out branches and end up in our storm drains and rivers, and it kills off all the fish in the ocean,” said Meenal Raval, with Sierra Club, Southeastern Pennsylvania Group. “So no, we’re not standing for that anymore. We don’t want the free bags, we have reusable bags.”

Previous efforts to outlaw the bags have failed in city council.

There are efforts to ban plastic bags in many cities across the country.