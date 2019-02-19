SCHOOL CLOSINGS:All Philadelphia Public, Archdiocesan Schools Will Be Closed On Wednesday
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Crews have freed a person who got trapped under a backhoe at a construction site in King of Prussia.

Authorities say a backhoe was digging a hole on the 100 block of Cinnamon Hill Road when the person got stuck under the equipment.

Authorities did not say how the person got stuck under the backhoe.

It’s not known yet how serious the person’s injuries are.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s