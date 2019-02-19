



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Crews have freed a person who got trapped under a backhoe at a construction site in King of Prussia.

Authorities say a backhoe was digging a hole on the 100 block of Cinnamon Hill Road when the person got stuck under the equipment.

Authorities did not say how the person got stuck under the backhoe.

It’s not known yet how serious the person’s injuries are.

