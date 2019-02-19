



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A 12-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting of a teenage girl who was hit in the face by a gunshot during a church group meeting in a northeast Philadelphia home.

Authorities say the shooting, believed to be accidental, happened on the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue, around 10:22 a.m. Monday. The boy and three other children were present when the shooting occurred.

HAPPENING NOW — @PhillyPolice Commissioner Richard Ross just arrived at Rhawnhurst home where 14-year-old girl was shot in the face. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ncGdAIoM7p — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 18, 2019

The victim, a 14-year-old Lansdale resident, was taken to a hospital where she remained Tuesday in stable condition. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Naved Samuel says he owns the twin home on Glendale Avenue where the girl was shot. He told Eyewitness News his 12-year-old grandson was to blame.

He explained one of his guns was removed from a safe sometime this weekend after someone tried to break into his home. Samuel claims the unloaded gun was then returned to a safe.

“But it was unloaded, I mean the gun was not loaded. Unloaded,” he said. “I don’t know because I wasn’t there. The police are investigating everything and I just ran to the hospital, I don’t know what’s going on.”

Authorities say multiple guns were found inside the home. But it’s not yet clear how the boy got possession of the weapon that was used in the shooting.

The boy is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses. His name hasn’t been released.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)