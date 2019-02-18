



NEGRIL, JAMAICA (CBS) — Authorities in Jamaica have taken a person into custody in relation to the murder of Delaware native Timothy Harper. Harper was shot and killed while picking up his wife from work Saturday night.

Officials have not released the identity of the person taken into custody and have no further details at this time.

Harper was picking up his wife from work around 9 p.m. Saturday when police say a man approached his vehicle and open fired.

Police found Harper, who is a dual citizen, with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harper had two children. A GoFundMe has been set up in in Harper’s memory.