MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A town hall on diversity and inclusion was held in Montgomery County on Monday night after several disturbing incidents.

The event, Diversity – The Art of Thinking Independently, and Together, was held in Wyndmoor.

The event comes after Ku Klux Klan recruitment literature was found in Springfield Township and several surrounding communities.

The meeting featured six panelists and their remarks were followed by an open mic forum.

