



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nickelodeon is bringing back one of its most iconic shows. Nickelodeon announced they are bringing back the sketch-comedy “All That” on Thursday Feb. 14.

The weekly sketch-comedy will have an all-new cast featuring original cast members through the years making special appearances.

Original cast member, Kenan Thompson, will serve as the executive producer.

Nickelodeon says the reboot of the comedy series is part of a new content slate targeting children who are “multi-cultural, family-focused, and in control of their entertainment choices across platforms.”

“Kids today are their own programmers, so we have been working very fast to transfer our expertise as television content makers to all the new places and platforms kids are going to,” said Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins.

Nickelodeon is also bringing back “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark.”