  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Nickelodeon
Credit: Nickelodeon


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Nickelodeon is bringing back one of its most iconic shows. Nickelodeon announced they are bringing back the sketch-comedy “All That” on Thursday Feb. 14.

The weekly sketch-comedy will have an all-new cast featuring original cast members through the years making special appearances.

Original cast member, Kenan Thompson, will serve as the executive producer.

Credit: Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon’s Double Dare Live Coming To Philadelphia 

Nickelodeon says the reboot of the comedy series is part of a new content slate targeting children who are “multi-cultural, family-focused, and in control of their entertainment choices across platforms.”

“Kids today are their own programmers, so we have been working very fast to transfer our expertise as television content makers to all the new places and platforms kids are going to,” said Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins.

Nickelodeon is also bringing back “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s