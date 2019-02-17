  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Toy Story 4


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An ice cream company partnered with Toy Story 4 to give fans a treat to dream about. Edy’s Ice Cream is releasing two Toy Story 4 flavors in honor of the movie hitting theaters in June.

The flavors include Carnival Churro Cravings, a churro flavored light ice cream with graham cracker swirl and churro pieces, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Prize Winner, a chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirl and peanut butter filled chocolatey Toy Story pieces.

Nickelodeon Rebooting ‘All That’ With Kenan Thompson As Executive Producer

Credit: Nestle

Edy’s says the flavors will hit the shelves in February and be available through September.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s