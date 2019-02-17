



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An ice cream company partnered with Toy Story 4 to give fans a treat to dream about. Edy’s Ice Cream is releasing two Toy Story 4 flavors in honor of the movie hitting theaters in June.

The flavors include Carnival Churro Cravings, a churro flavored light ice cream with graham cracker swirl and churro pieces, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Prize Winner, a chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirl and peanut butter filled chocolatey Toy Story pieces.

Nickelodeon Rebooting ‘All That’ With Kenan Thompson As Executive Producer

Edy’s says the flavors will hit the shelves in February and be available through September.